Part time street lighting in Lincolnshire is helping to reduce electricity use

Lincolnshire County Council has reported a significant 45 per cent reduction in electricity consumption from street lighting since switching to part-night lighting in 2016, a report reveals.

There has also been a 74.2 per cent decrease in emissions from streetlight usage over the same period.

According to the council’s carbon report for 2022-23, set to be presented to the Environment and Economy Scrutiny Committee, electricity consumption from street lighting has seen a remarkable reduction, dropping from 19,731,361kwh to 10,840,612kwh and greenhouse gas emissions have decreased from 8,130 tonnes of CO2e to 2,096.

The 2016/17 Streetlighting Transformation Project is credited as the main factor behind these reductions.

Most of Lincolnshire’s street lights are turned off between 12am and 6am as a cost-saving measure

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for Highways, noted the project’s impact, saying: “Our 2016/17 Streetlighting Transformation Project was pivotal in this reduction, which has been followed on by ongoing conversion of non-LED lights to LED.”

He confirmed the council’s commitment to its current plans, indicating no forthcoming changes in policy or projects for the scheme.

Under the Street Lighting Transformation project, 820 lights were turned off.

Yet the decision to switch off streetlights sparked controversy.

Residents and opponents of the plans voiced concerns about the safety implications of turning off streetlights and many have appealed for the reinstatement of lighting on darkened streets, highlighting fears for personal safety and potential crime increases.

Lincolnshire County Council maintains that there is no link between the lack of lighting and crime. However, many women have voiced their fears, with some refusing to walk alone during these hours.

Labour Councillor Kev Clarke said: “The concerns persist. There have also been several break-ins, and we genuinely don’t want the streetlights off.”