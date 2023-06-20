Lincolnshire Resettlement Partnership is renewing its appeal today (Tuesday) for new Homes for Ukraine hosts to step forward and join over 400 households in the county who have already opened their doors to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

It coincides with on World Refugee Day, which takes place on this date.

The 2023 theme of the international day for people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution, is “hope away from home”.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, millions of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes with over 100,000 finding refuge in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme. This includes 1,300 Ukrainians who have made Lincolnshire their temporary home under the government’s sponsorship programme.

Coun Richard Wright, comments on World Refugee Day.

People arriving under the scheme are able to live and work in the UK for up to three years, and access healthcare, public funds, employment and other support.

Since the Homes for Ukraine scheme launched in March 2022, the Lincolnshire Resettlement Partnership, comprising of Lincolnshire councils and a range of public sector agencies and charitable sector organisations all working together, has been supporting local communities to offer people from Ukraine the warmest possible welcome to the county. Alongside its response to the situation in Ukraine, in recent years the Partnership has also

facilitated the local resettlement of refugees from Syria and Afghanistan.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of North Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire representative on the East Midlands Migration Board, said that through the incredible generosity of Lincolnshire people, many refugees had

been offered a safe sanctuary and temporary resettlement over many years.

Coun Wright said: “I’d like to pay tribute to our residents for their ongoing support. We have a rich history of offering safety and sanctuary to those in need and this has never been more apparent by those who have literally opened their own homes to Ukrainians, helping them to start rebuilding their lives. Thank you to our hosts, current and past, and everyone within our communities for their continued efforts in offering Ukrainians such a warm welcome at such a difficult time.”

The Partnership is continuing to appeal for new hosts to come forward who may be a suitable match for Ukrainians already settled in the county. They are particularly interested in hearing from people who live within Lincolnshire’s bigger villages and towns, where there is good access to public transport and other amenities.

Anyone can consider hosting as long as they can offer accommodation for at least six months, and those who are successfully matched to Ukrainian guests are offered a £350 per month ‘thank you’ payment, rising to £500 a

month for guests who have been in the country for over a year.