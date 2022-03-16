Partnership backs campaign to highlight food safety

It is required by law that the main 14 allergens are highlighted on a food label.

The South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership is supporting the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) new campaign, 'Speak Up for Allergies'.

Environmental Health Teams at Boston Borough Council, East Lindsey District Council and South Holland District Council works daily to encourage businesses to adopt good practices and provide clear customer information on allergens in food.

The 'Speak Up for Allergies' campaign encourages young people to support friends with allergies when eating out at restaurants and highlights the important role businesses play in supporting people with allergies.

There are lots of resources available to businesses on the FSA website including posters, guidance, training, and a handy allergen checklist which can be found here: Allergen guidance for food businesses | Food Standards Agency

Communicating with partners and friends is also important, so that they know whether to avoid certain food types. This will make them better understand how they can help those with a food allergy.

Communicating with partners and friends is also important, so that they know whether to avoid certain food types. This will make them better understand how they can help those with a food allergy.

In a joint statement for the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership; Coun Deborah Evans, Portfolio Holder for Environmental Health at Boston Borough Council, Coun Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Environmental Health at East Lindsey District Council and Coun Anthony Casson, Portfolio Holder for Public Protection at South Holland District Council said: “This recent campaign by the Food Standards Agency sheds light on the seriousness of food allergies but also promotes the importance of support from friends and loved ones which can have a real positive impact on those with food allergies whilst eating out.”