A passenger has died following a two-car collision on the A52 yesterday (Monday), Lincolnshire Police have confirmed.

The A52 at South Farm, between Sandilands and Huttoft. Photo: Google Maps

The Force Control Room received a call at 3.38pm of reports of a collision between a Vauxhall Astra and an Audi A4 near South Farm, between Sandilands and Huttoft.

One of the passengers in the Astra was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Two other passengers have also been taken to hospital.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rear-seat passenger in the Audi has been taken to hospital with potentially life-altering and life-threatening injuries, and both the driver and front-seat passenger were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for much of last night while emergency services worked at the scene.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 294 of October 2.