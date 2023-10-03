Passenger dies following two-car collision on A52
The Force Control Room received a call at 3.38pm of reports of a collision between a Vauxhall Astra and an Audi A4 near South Farm, between Sandilands and Huttoft.
One of the passengers in the Astra was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Two other passengers have also been taken to hospital.
The rear-seat passenger in the Audi has been taken to hospital with potentially life-altering and life-threatening injuries, and both the driver and front-seat passenger were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
The road was closed for much of last night while emergency services worked at the scene.
If anyone witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 294 of October 2.
Further updates will be issued later today.