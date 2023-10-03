Register
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Passenger dies following two-car collision on A52

A passenger has died following a two-car collision on the A52 yesterday (Monday), Lincolnshire Police have confirmed.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 07:52 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 07:55 BST
The A52 at South Farm, between Sandilands and Huttoft. Photo: Google MapsThe A52 at South Farm, between Sandilands and Huttoft. Photo: Google Maps
The A52 at South Farm, between Sandilands and Huttoft. Photo: Google Maps

The Force Control Room received a call at 3.38pm of reports of a collision between a Vauxhall Astra and an Audi A4 near South Farm, between Sandilands and Huttoft.

One of the passengers in the Astra was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Two other passengers have also been taken to hospital.

Most Popular

The rear-seat passenger in the Audi has been taken to hospital with potentially life-altering and life-threatening injuries, and both the driver and front-seat passenger were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for much of last night while emergency services worked at the scene.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 294 of October 2.

Further updates will be issued later today.

Related topics:Audi