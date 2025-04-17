Passenger was seriously injured after two car crash in Gainsborough

Somerby Way, Gainsborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious crash involving two cars in Gainsborough.

Emergency services were called to Somerby Way in Gainsborough at around 9.45pm on Monday, April 14.

The crash was between a white Volkswagen Golf and a blue Ford Focus. The passenger of the Volkswagen sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The drivers of the Volkswagen and the Ford sustained minor injuries.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and they are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time to get in touch. The police are also keen to speak to anyone who may have captured footage or seen the white Volkswagen being driven in the area before the collision, between 8.43pm to 9.43pm.

If you can help, please get in touch with the Roads Policing Unit [email protected] quoting incident 457 of April 14, in the subject line, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.