Passengers on trains heading for Skegness for Jubilee weekend up 213%

Rail passengers to Skegness up 213% for Jubilee weekend.

Trainline data reveals lots of Brits plan to make the most of the upcoming bank holiday, with return journeys of between 4-6 days up 601% compared to the same period the week before. Journeys of between 1-3 days are also up by 37% compared to the same period the week before.

A fifth (21%) of all the people departing over the long weekend are travelling today (Thursday) . Only 4% of passengers have chosen to get ahead by booking a train departing on Wednesday evening.

Notable destinations which have seen a significant uplift in passengers include several by the sea:

Chelmsford (up 573%)

Penzance (up 327%)

Windermere (up 249%)

Southend-on-Sea (up 242%)

Gloucester (up 206%)

Oxenholme (up 179%)

Rye (up 163%)

Llandudno (up 156%)

Clacton-on-Sea (up 141%)

Trainline data on Railcard holders also reveals trips to Bristol, Nottingham and Sheffield are going to be particularly popular among 16-25 year-olds, whereas those travelling with a Family & Friends Railcard are more likely to head to Glasgow, Blackpool and Bath.

To get the most value from your train journey over the weekend, Trainline’s top 3 tips are:

DON’T MISS OUT ON DIGITAL RAILCARD SAVINGS: All 16–30-year-olds are eligible to save a third off their train journeys[i], including at peak times, with either a digital 16-25 Railcard or a 26-30 Railcard available to keep together with your digital tickets in the Trainline app. Travelling as a two? Then you can still save a third off with the digital Two Together Railcard. There’s nearly a digital Railcard for everyone – check out what’s available to you here.

BE SAVVY AND SPLIT YOUR TICKETS – Trainline’s SplitSave app feature finds clever combinations of tickets to save you money on most routes across the UK[ii] – it automatically ‘splits’ your trip into multiple legs, without any need for you to change trains or seats unnecessarily.