Passionate racing fan sponsors Ladies Day at Rasen Racecourse

Ed Nicholson

Ed Nicholson, Head of Marketing for leading bookmaker Unibet, has been attending racing at the track since his childhood, and will be there on July 16 on behalf of his organisation, which has been unveiled as the title sponsor for the Summer Plate Ladies Day.

Ed said: “I am over the moon that Unibet is sponsoring the entire card on what is Market Rasen’s biggest day of the year.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is the racecourse I grew up with and retain great affection for; I remain a very frequent visitor including on Boxing Day every year.”

Unibet is generously extending its support to all seven races, which includes the feature Grade Three Unibet Summer Plate Handicap Chase. In addition, the company is also presenting a framed selection of memorabilia connected to superstar racehorse Altior. The restaurant at Market Rasen is named in honour of the champion thoroughbred who made his debut at the track back in 2014.

Ed continued: “On a recent visit to the Altior restaurant at Market Rasen, one thing which struck me was that there was no memorabilia in honour of the great horse on display.

“As both Altior’s trainer Nicky Henderson and jockey Nico de Boinville are Unibet ambassadors, we were able to obtain the saddlecloth, silks and signed breeches from those connected with him. It will look fantastic and it’s a bit like a generous benefactor loaning a masterpiece to hang in a public art gallery!”

Tickets for Unibet Summer Plate Ladies Day are selling fast, with hospitality and restaurants at the course now completely sold out. Spectators will return in full for the first time in three years and will be treated to exciting racing on the track, the return of the ever-popular Style Awards and live music to end the day.

Joe Callan, Interim General Manager at Market Rasen, said: “I would like to say a massive thank you Ed for Unibet’s generous sponsorship. It’s great to have someone who is such a longstanding and passionate supporter of Market Rasen on board for our biggest fixture of the year.”