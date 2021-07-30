Pat is still enjoying a gin before bedtime at 102!

Pat celebrating her 102nd birthday at Meadow Sands care home in Skegness.

Violet Watson, who is known as Pat, had a special cake when Meadow Sands held a party for her.

Now enjoying her retirement by the sea, she was born in Lambeth in 1919 and witnessed the WW2 blitz.

Her first job was lift attendant for a company called Smith’s starting at 8am and finishing at 8pm six days a week for just 12 shillings.

A special cake for Pat's 102nd birthday.

All but half of her wages went to her mother to help with household expenses for the family, which included her three elder brothers.

She got married in 1940 to Cecil and had her first child, Barbara, in 1943, followed by a son, Howard, in 1950.

Pat and Barbara worked together for a while at Phillips Electrical.

"They rode together on their bikes and these days ride together on their buggies," said Lisa Bates of Meadows Sands in South Parade.

"Pat likes a tipple of gin at night before she goes to bed. She always has a smile and makes the residents and staff laugh throughout the day."