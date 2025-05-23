Pawsome fun for pups, pooches and animal lovers at Gainsborough's Marshall's Yard

Shoppers and their four-legged friends were treated to a special pet themed day with the return of the popular Marshall’s Yard Barket.

The fun-filled event saw a great line up of stalls and activities for pups and pooches and their owners to enjoy together – including the Marshall’s Yard Crufts-style dog show.

The winner of the best in show was Dog of the Yard Barry who came along with his owners Daniel and Robyn Brocklesby and went home with two prizes after also winning the Handsome Chap category.

Golden Oldies winner was 17-year-old Jack who visited the Barket with his owner Terina Cutts. Best Trick winner was Tiger, owner Adam Colclough, and the best dressed was Ava owned by Zoe Cooper.

Michelle Page with winner Barry and his owners along with the judges and assistant manager of Marshall’s Yard Rachel Brothwell.

Judges awarded the cutest pup prize to Celine Leavie’s adorable pup Walt and the Lovely Lady Winner was Mable with Beth Maxwell.

The event was organised in partnership with Page’s Pet Rescue and £105 was raised to help the local cause.

Page’s Pet Rescue gives pets a second chance at happiness, by helping to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome domestic animals that can no longer be cared for by their owners.

Visitors were also encouraged to donate pet supplies such as bowls, bedding, puppy mats and pet food.

First, second and third place in the Handsome Chap category

Centre manager at Marshalls Yard, Melissa Clement, said: “What a great day we had at the Barket and thank you to everyone who came along. All our four-legged friends were very well behaved, and everyone really enjoyed the day.

“Well done to all our brilliant winners – this is such well received event at the Yard and we’re looking forward to running it again next year.”

The Marshall’s Yard team are now busy planning for the centre’s annual Tractor event which takes place on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 15, from 10am to 4pm.

As well as a great display of more than 20 original Marshall tractors the event will include free face painting, crafts, scavenger hunt and food vendors.