​Pay your respects in town’s D-Day 80th anniversary

People will be encouraged to place a candle at Louth War Memorial as part of the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations.

​As the country prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of the turning point in World War II, you can pay your respects to those who gave their lives for our freedom here in Louth.

​The D-Day Landings on June 6, 1944, was the largest seaborne invasion in history and was the turning point for the Allies as it began the liberation of France and western Europe from Nazi control.

In the early hours of D-Day, more than 150,000 Allied troops came ashore on five beaches across the Normandy coast, and although the landings were successful and the occupying German forces were forced eastwards, a huge step forward for the Allies in the war, the ensuing Battle of Normandy lasted into August and saw tens of thousands of lives lost.

Across the country, the Royal British Legion will be hosting a service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum on Thursday, as well as a British National Event to mark the 80th Anniversary of the Normandy Landings at the British Normandy Memorial, in Ver-sur-Mer, France which will be broadcast live.

Here in Louth, the anniversary event will see a Town Beacon Lighting to take place at Louth War Memorial on Thursday evening to mark the D-Day landings, and everyone is invited to come and pay their respects.

People asked to bring a candle or tealight, and prior to the event beginning at 9pm, fish and chips will be served and wartime music played.

Mayor Julia Simmons will open proceedings at 9pm, then the Proclaimation will be read and poems will be recited, before a Bugler will play The Last post and a two-minute silence will commence.

The Mayor will then light the Beacon at 9.15pm, and people can lay their candles at the memorial before the Reverend Mike Croft closes the ceremony with a prayer.

Mayor Julia Simmons said: “It is a real honour to be able to be a part of this event to remmeber those who gave their lives for our freedom.