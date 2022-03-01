No Caption ABCDE EMN-220228-135703001

PCSO Nigel Wass has been a member of the Horncastle police force since he joined as a special constable in 2001, becoming a PCSO in 2007, and has been serving the community ever since.

But now at the end of March, he’s going to be moving on to a new role as the assistant branch secretary of Lincolnshire police’s UNISON branch. He will leaving on March 25.

PCSO Wass said that over the years there have been many highs and lows in his career: “It’s been an amazing time, looking at all the different things that we have been through - working through the Covid-19 pandemic as one of the few people still out there during lockdown was quite an experience.

“Seeing people who lived a life of crime turn it around and get their life back on track is always a great feeling and helping people as well. One of my more memorable experiences was turning on the Mablethorpe Christmas lights in early 2000s with Peter Levy and Fizz from Coronation Street (Jennie McAlpine).

“I was also Lincoln City FC mascot Bobby Bear’s chaperone during Lincoln City’s celebrations when they came out of the National League.

“I was on top of the bus and was celebrating with the players - it was fantastic as I’m a City fan!”

Nigel said he also loves going into school and seeing how the children look up to the police and being able to be a role model in these difficult times, and supporting families going through a rough time, has given him a great sense of pride.

Nigel, who is also a carer, said that he felt after 15 years it was time to start slowing down and ending on a high.

“I want to say a huge thank you to the community for all their help,” he added, “It’s really made a difference having that support and it’s been a pleasure to serve