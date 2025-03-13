Pedestrian works to improve town's cafe culture happening in Horncastle this Sunday

Works to improve business and the town's cafe culture are taking place in Horncastle.

Works to instal bollards and new signage in Horncastle to create the town’s new pedestrian-only area and imrove cafe culture will begin this weekend.

This is planned to make way for those on foot and to boost business in the town

The work is happening on St Lawrence Street and Market Place and diversions will be put in place.

As well as the pedestrian area, work will also be carried out to create a new taxi bay with changes to a limited waiting bay also going on.

Traffic is to be restricted in these areas in order to improve safety for pedestrians and to provide a protected area for events and pavement cafes. The scheme has been generated through support from Lincolnshire County Councillor William Gray, the Town Council and East Lindsey District Council.

A Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) to restrict access by vehicles into Market Place and St Lawrence Street will be introduced via the installation of bollards. Provision for taxis will be relocated from outside the Post Office to outside No.4/6 St Lawrence St.

The time period for existing limited waiting bay will also be extended from 20 to 30 minutes with new signs and markings being installed for these bays.

The work programme will happen all-day on Sunday, March 16 under a road closure. If any further works are required then these will be completed out of hours before Thursday, when the next Horncastle market day is held.

The diversion route in place will be via North Street and Conging Street and during the works, access to businesses will be available.

Following the TRO completion, access for loading will be available on existing waiting restrictions and parking bays in the surrounding area.

Coun Gray said: “I am delighted that the works to bring a much-wanted pedestrian area to the heart of Horncastle are now going ahead.

“These steps will not only encourage a safer environment for residents, businesses and visitors to Horncastle but will also be a part of giving us in the town an improved café culture to make visits to the shops in the centre of Horncastle an even better experience in the future.

“We have all put in a lot of work to reach this stage and I am very grateful to those who supported this including local businesses, the Town Council and East Lindsey District Council. I firmly believe that this is a real uplift for Horncastle centre.”