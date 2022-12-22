Pen Pals scheme a new link for school and Louth care home

Pen Pals for Meadows Park Care Home in Louth

Patricia Kerr, left and Don Shaw, right, with Amy Houlden

Meadows Park Care Home in Louth was delighted to receive a sack full of letters sent from the year 4 children from Grimoldby Primary School.

Residents were overjoyed to sit down in the homes comfortable lounge and read the lovely words the learners had written. The letters brought back happy memories for many of the homes residents who recalled a time when mail was the most prominent form of correspondence.

Residents looked back fondly at the excitement of receiving a letter and finding a cosy spot to sit down and savour the content. They also remembered carefully steaming off the stamp to add it to an ever-growing collection. Letters meant so much to their generation and made them feel warm and special. They now plan to write back to the children and are looking forward to sharing their own stories and making new friends.

Activities Coordinator Paula Byram, “It was amazing to receive the letters, our residents really enjoyed reading them. We have now sent them letters in return and are looking forward to hearing back from the children. Hopefully this will be the beginning of a long and happy relationship”

Home Manager Zoe Randall said, “The festive season is a magical time of year and a perfect occasion to look back and remember family Christmases. Young people and older people have a lot to offer each other and sharing stories through letter writing is a wonderful way to connect.”