Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8

Gainsborough Community Mental Health Network said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll our thoughts go out to the royal family.”

Gainsborough Trinity Football Club said: “Everyone at Gainsborough Trinity are saddened to learn of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our thoughts are with the Royal Family. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty.”

Saxilby Parish Council said: “Saxilby Parish Council, it members, officers and staff and the whole parish join with the nation in mourning the passing of our Gracious Sovereign Lady Queen Elizabeth.

“Our Queen for 70 years and a servant of God and the nation she has led our country with dignity, pride and calmness.

“We offer the condolences of the Parish Council and the whole of the parish to His Royal Highness Prince Charles and all the Royal Family.

“We pray our Queen will rest in peace and rise to Eternal Glory.”

The Glebe Saxilby said: “It is with much sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second.

“The NHS across the county will remember, with affection and gratitude, the lifetime of service she has given to the people of the United Kingdom and The Commonwealth as our longest-reigning Monarch.

"We were honoured to be awarded the George Cross by her Majesty earlier this year. In addition, we recognise the Royal family, who are mourning the loss of a much-loved member. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice said: “In a year where we united in the celebration of her dedication, service and constancy to the throne, we are so sad to hear the news that the Queen has died.

“The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II brought the nation together, not only in person, but in pride.

"We became re-educated on the Queen’s achievements as the longest-serving Monarch in British history from her role as a mechanic in the Second World War, to becoming the Head of the Commonwealth at the age of 25.

“Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, who say goodbye to their mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

“St Barnabas Hospice will join the nation in saying farewell, and thank you to a truly remarkable woman, leader and Queen.”

Lincolnshire Showground said: “Today, our flag is poised at half-mast, as we mourn the loss of our longest serving, and greatest monarch.

"Queen Elizabeth II is remembered by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society and our thoughts remain with her family. The loss of such a cherished sovereign will be felt deeply across the county and beyond.”