People joined together in Gainsborough to remember those we have lost on Remembrance Sunday

The Gainsborough community joined together to remember those we have lost on Remembrance Sunday.

By Shelley Marriott
4 minutes ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 4:10pm

Services took place across the area and a 1940’s themed event was held at Marshall’s Yard.

1. Remembrance Sunday in Gainsborough

Crowds gathered at Gainsborough’s War Memorial where people were invited to lay wreaths

Photo: Damian Duggan

2. Remembrance Sunday in Gainsborough

The Royal British Legion and Clergy led the procession to Gainsborough's War Memorial

Photo: Damian Duggan

3. Remembrance Sunday in Gainsborough

Tilly Lovely, Year 10 president was chosen to lay The Gainsborough Academy wreath at the Gainsborough Remembrance Service

Photo: The Gainsborough Academy

4. Remembrance Sunday in Gainsborough

The Remembrance Sunday morning service was held at All Saints Parish Church in Gainsborough

Photo: Damian Duggan

Gainsborough
