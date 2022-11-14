People joined together in Gainsborough to remember those we have lost on Remembrance Sunday

Services took place across the area and a 1940’s themed event was held at Marshall’s Yard.
1. Remembrance Sunday in Gainsborough
Crowds gathered at Gainsborough’s War Memorial where people were invited to lay wreaths
Photo: Damian Duggan
2. Remembrance Sunday in Gainsborough
The Royal British Legion and Clergy led the procession to Gainsborough's War Memorial
Photo: Damian Duggan
3. Remembrance Sunday in Gainsborough
Tilly Lovely, Year 10 president was chosen to lay The Gainsborough Academy wreath at the Gainsborough Remembrance Service
Photo: The Gainsborough Academy
4. Remembrance Sunday in Gainsborough
The Remembrance Sunday morning service was held at All Saints Parish Church in Gainsborough
Photo: Damian Duggan