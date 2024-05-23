Performers from around Europe to take centre stage at Gainsborough’s GO Festival

You will be able to see the street theatre show, Hippos, at Gainsborough's GO Festival

Performers from around Europe will be taking centre stage at Gainsborough’s GO Festival on Saturday, June 15.

From 10am until 6pm, this free event is working in collaboration with SO Festival in Skegness and will deliver a programme of international artists that showcase amazing theatre, dance and arts.

The line up includes Hippos by Zum Zum Theatre from 11am and 3pm. Hippos is a street theatre show that challenges the appearances and stereotypes imposed by society. Three hippos dance, live and interact with people, but beyond the fun, a message is hidden, that of respect for difference.

Award-winning circus and outdoor arts performer Matt Pang will be showcasing his blend of circus, invention and humour from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

Collection Day by Rhubarb Theatre starts at 12.45pm.

At 1.30pm and 4.45pm you can Joe Garbett Dance perform Get Lost.

And at 2pm a spectacular carnival parade will make its way from Lord Street into the Marketplace, led by young people from the Zodiac All Stars dance troupe, based in Nottingham, accompanied by Montserrat Masqueraders carnival performers and a specially commissioned Summer Queen, dressed in a new costume made with help from the local community.

Local dancers will perform alongside performers dressed in costumes inspired by flora and botanicals from around the world.

Artists from Curiosity Creators and Lumo Workshop have created themed decorations for the town centre working with the community, to complement the town’s Bunting Blast, created by Electric Egg.

Make sure to look out for flags around the town designed by local children.

Coun Lesley Rollings, deputy leader of West Lindsey District Council and chairman of Prosperous Communities, said: “We are incredibly excited to be holding this fantastic event again within our district.

“It celebrates both the talents of local, national and international artists. This is a day for anyone of any age to enjoy.”