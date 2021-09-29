Pet rescue group needs your help after cats removed from 'Catmando's' Gainsborough home

A pet rescue group has confirmed all the cats which remained at the house in Portland Terrace, Gainsborough, have now been removed with a number of them being taken into the care of the group.

Protests were held outside the man’s home and an investigation was opened by the police and the RSPCA.

Page’s Pet Rescue is now appealing for donations and foster homes to help rehome the cats.

Ian Catmando shared his home with 70 cats

A post on Page's Pet Rescue Rehoming Enquiries said: “We require foster homes for several friendly cats, one to eight-years-old. Please contact me if you can help with fostering. All the cats have been flead and wormed. Food and litter will be provided.

“We are in desperate need of food and litter/trays. I have updated our Amazon wishlist for anyone wanting to order from there or I can collect from anyone in the Gainsborough area.

“We also have a gofundme page to help us get these cats neutered and pay for any other vet treatment such as dentals, antibiotics, flea and worm treatment. One of the female cats has a huge mass and needs an x-ray and a possible operation.

“I hate asking for help with money but with 27 cats in our care from Catmando’s, we need all the help we can get.

“The RSPCA have paid for two of the dentals but they will not pay for anything else, which was to be expected.

“We never thought for a second that we'd end up with all of the cats from Catmando's, especially because so many are poorly.

“We expected the police and the RSPCA to go in and seize the cats so this is going to have a huge financial impact on our rescue.”

Donations have already started pouring in and Michelle Page, who runs Page’s Pet Rescue, has been overwhelmed by the support.

Another Facebook post said: “I can't tell you how grateful we all are for your generosity and support, we've had a total of 110 boxes delivered so far from Amazon containing food, litter, toys and litter trays.”