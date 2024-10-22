Pet snake from Boston makes international headlines after sofa surprise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A three-foot-long snake belonging to a teenage girl from Boston has won international media attention after making an unexpected appearance beneath a neighbour’s sofa.

The roaming reptile was rescued by Stickney’s Ark Wildlife and Dinosaur Park on Sunday (October 6), six days after it went missing.

A spokesman for the park says it received a call from a ‘clearly distraught’ woman in Boston, who had gone into her living room that morning to discover a snake’s head poking out from beneath her sofa.

Reptile expert Jamie Mintram was dispatched to the address with a snake hook and carry case to investigate the situation. On his arrival, he found the home’s family-of-four standing outside, cold in the garden.

Izzy Robertson with Snakey, pictured together about four years ago.

After being pointed to the location of the snake, Jamie was able to identify it as a harmless Florida kingsnake, measuring about one metre. With one hand lifting up the edge of the sofa, Jamie was able to extract the surprise serpent with his other hand.

“The poor little guy was very cold,” the spokesman said.

It is thought that the snake probably entered the home in search of warmth.

The fork-tongued fugitive was temporarily named Mickey after one of Florida's most famous residents and was taken back to the park to be warmed up and given a health check.

It got sofa… Snakey during the rescue (Jamie’s hand is marked with paint from decorating ahead of the call-out).

Following an appeal for the owner of the snake to come forward, Shay Robertson got in touch with the park on behalf of his daughter Izzy.

Snakey – Izzy’s pet snake of about 12 years – had escaped after a piece of adhesive had come loose on the runner that holds the sliding door on the front of his enclosure. Snakey had travelled about 15 metres to a neighbour’s house.

Izzy, 15, said: “I felt excited to find out that my snake had been found and I was going to get him back. I am grateful to Ark Wildlife Park for looking after Snakey.”

Since the park’s appeal, Snakey has been featured by such media outlets as the BBC, ITV, Daily Mail, The Mirror, and even the New York Post.

This is far from the first snake call-out for the park – others have included: An escaped pet corn snake in a conservatory, and a boa constrictor discovered by a landlord after the previous tenant had left the country. Quite often, though, it is simply a native harmless grass snake, spotted in a garden, that ‘just needs to be left alone’, the spokesman said.