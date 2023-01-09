Peter, 90, credits his grandfather for sparking his zest for community

A 90-year-old gentleman has been recognised by His Majesty The King for his service to the community, which he accredits to his grandfather telling him to “always say yes to those who need help”.

Peter Maddison with the letter confirming his BEM.

George Peter Maddison, known as Peter, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the King’s New Year’s Honours List for his services to the community of Louth, an honour he was delighted to receive, but humbly said he wasn’t sure he deserved it.

"My grandfather was a wonderful, Christian man, and something he said to me when I was 11 or 12 has resonated with me,” he said, “Every time I’d go to see him, he would say, “Peter, you must say yes to people who need help, then you’ll be able to pay your rent on this wonderful earth that the Lord has given us”, and it has always stuck with me.”

A longstanding member of the Louth Playgoers for more than 60 years, which Peter said is one of his “great loves”, his love of the theatre came during his time working as an insurance rep in Grimsby when a colleague came in his office with a theatre script and popped it on his desk, asking him to read it.

"A seed was sown that day,” Peter said, “I went along to the play reading and that was that.”

One of his proudest achievements, he said, is fundraising for those in need as part of the Friends of Grimsby Samaritans, which raises money throughout the year to keep the charity’s crisis phone lines open and Peter was its chairman for 25 years.

A man of faith, Peter undertook qualifications to become a lay preacher at Louth Methodist Church, and he was later invited to become the organist at Louth's Baptist Church at Sunday morning services, which he did for more than 50 years.

He was asked by Lincolnshire County Council to set up a theatre school for children with learning difficulties, and after a year of hard work, the children put on a Christmas performance for their friends and family.

"It was tremendous fun,” Peter said, “The children all loved it and so did I.”

When he retired at the age of 60, Peter then began running music sessions on a Wednesday afternoon for local children.

He has also been involved in broadcasting a Sunday afternoon service for Louth Hospital, taking requests from patients for their favourite hymns and then recording and broadcasting them along with a number of readings in the hospital’s radio station, which he did for 30 years.

Now at the age of 90, Peter said he has still got his zest for life and that he has had a “wonderful life”:

“I will be 91 in February and the Lord has been pleased with me so far, I’ve had a wonderful life and I can’t say anymore than that.”

Julia Burnett, spokesman for the Louth Playgoers, said the society were delighted that Peter has been recognised for his efforts:

“Peter is such a darling and a wonderful man, he’s so caring and always so positive and good to be around, and he will always help anyone who needs it if he can.

"He has known me for years and has always been very supportive of me and the Playgoers.