Peter Maddison receives his British Empire Medal (BEM)

​Despite being named as a member of the British Empire, this Louth gentleman is ademant he wants to continue leading his ordinary life.

Peter Maddison receives his medal Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Toby Dennis. Photo: Holly Parkinson

​George Peter Maddison, known as Peter, was notified in January that he had been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the King’s New Year’s Honours List for his services to the community of Louth.

Peter, 91, is a longstanding member of the Louth Playgoers for more than 60 years, and has fundraised for the Friends of Grimsby Samaritans, standing as its chairman for 25 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A lay preacher at Louth Methodist Church, he was later invited to become the organist at Louth's Baptist Church at Sunday morning services, which he did for more than 50 years.

Peter Maddison with his family at the service.

Peter has also set up a theatre school for children with learning difficulties, and has been involved in broadcasting a Sunday afternoon service for Louth Hospital and broadcasting them along with a number of readings in the hospital’s radio station, which he did for 30 years.

He was presented with his medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis, in a special service at Louth Methodist Church on Sunday July 23, surrounded by his friends and family.

"It was a wonderful day and the church was full, it was very humbling,” Peter said, “It’s a great honour to have my medal.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peter said he was informed that having a BEM meant he’s entitled to get married in St Paul’s Cathedral – which he joked was a little late for him at his time of life!

Peter (centre) receives his medal with from left: Ken James, Mayor Julia Simmons, Toby Dennis, and Mayor's Consort Alan Simmons.

He also said he wasn’t planning to wear his medal except to Remembrance Day parade: