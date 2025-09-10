Peter Pan joins Jurassic for Lincolnshire Light Railway’s 65th anniversary

Peter Pan and Jurassic head for Seathorne Bank past the Skegness Airfield hangers. Photo: Stuart Yates/LCLR

A historic steam locomotive called Peter Pan paid a flying visit as part of the Lincolnshire Light Railway’s 65th anniversary.

The two hadn’t operated with the railway’s other resident, the 1903-vintage Jurassic, since 1986 – but back on track together they steamed ahead carrying passengers on Britain’s newest railway station, Seathorne Bank.

Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway originated as the world’s first heritage railway to be built on a greenfield site by enthusiasts. The line opened on 27th August 1960, linking the bus terminus in Humberston with the local beach and the Fitties Holiday Camp, using former World War One rails and equipment recovered from the Nocton Estates Railwa.

It ran from a station in North Sea Lane to Beach station, closing in 1985 and after some years in storage at Burgh-le-Marsh, moved to the Skegness Water Leisure park in Walls Lane, Ingoldmells in 1992, reopening there in 2009.

Peter Pan meets Jurassic at Seathorne Bank. Photo: Dave Enefer/LCLR

The celebration offered a unique opportunity for photographers to take part in a charter with the two steam locomotives.

Nearly all seats taken in three historic carriages, each more than a century old, were taken on the journey from the LCLR’s Walls Lane headquarters to Britain’s newest railway station, Seathorne Bank.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the £25,000 appeal launched to pay for Jurassic’s statutory 10-year overhaul due at the end of next year’s operating season.

Richard Shepherd, Chairman of the LCLR’s Historic Vehicles Trust which owns Jurassic said: “We’ve been hoping to stage this event for 40 years and it didn’t disappoint – photographers braved the rain on the Friday to get atmospheric shots of the two locomotives working a variety of goods wagons on demonstration trains.

Peter Pan and Jurassic arrive at Seathorne Bank. Photo: Stuart Yates/LCLR

“We kept fares to our normal £2 return and a fiver for family tickets, so everyone could enjoy participate."

The next event is a World War One weekend on Saturday and Sunday, September 20 and 21 st September. The final day of the 2025 season is Saturday, October 23”.