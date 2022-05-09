Petwood Hotel receives top VisitEngland award

VisitEngland has revealed the 100 winners of this year's ROSE Award, which recognises the accommodation providers across England where the owners, management and employees provide outstanding experiences for their customers.

The Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa was one of six winners in the East Midlands area.

A spokesman for the Petwood said: "The team at the Petwood Hotel are delighted to be one of VisitEngland’s ROSE Award winners for 2022.

"The award recognises the hard work and dedication of our team in offering the warmest of welcomes to our guests and visitors.

General Manager George Kane said he was “exceptionally proud” of the whole team:

"This award is a testament to how hard they all work delivering outstanding experiences for everyone who comes through the door of the hotel,” he said.

"Our people are the heart of Petwood and it is wonderful to see them recognised for the work they have done and continue to do on a daily basis.”