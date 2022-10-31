Petwood Hotel's fundraising Christmas bazaar returning

Organiser and chairman of Marie Curie's Lincoln Fundraising group, Robina Cameron, who died in April 2022.

The Marie Curie Christmas Bazaar at The Petwood Hotel will open its doors on November 9 and 10 to raise vital funds for end-of-life care in Lincolnshire.

The Bazaar boasts everything you need to take care of your Christmas shopping under one roof, with a variety of stands selling crafts, gifts, food, artwork, handbags, clothing, and Christmas cards.

The event has raised over £100,000 funds for Marie Curie Lincolnshire in the past 18 years, but sadly the organiser and chairman of the Lincoln fundraising group, Robina Cameron who was also a former Marie Curie nurse, died earlier this year.

Marie Curie's volunteers.

Lauren Alexander, community fundraiser for Lincolnshire Marie Curie, said: “Robina was an invaluable part of Marie Curie – as chairman of Lincoln, she went above and beyond and has left a huge legacy with the Petwood Christmas Bazaar.

“She had an infectious enthusiasm towards the charity to which she gave so generously, not only as chairlady but also having been a Marie Curie Nurse.

"I took great comfort in her continued support and amazing friendship. There will never be a character quite like her and will be a huge gap not only to Marie Curie, but from the world, and everybody’s life which she touched with her energy, humour and passion.”

The Bazaar will run from 9.30-5pm on both days. An entry fee of £4 includes free tea or coffee and shoppers can visit the restaurant for further refreshments.

Marie Curie Nursing Community Services offer specialist end of life care across Lincolnshire within people’s homes as well as providing support for family and friends. The Marie Curie Nursing Service work very closely with District Nurses and GPs to enable patients to be cared for and to die at home if they wish. Marie Curie also provide a rapid response service where nurses respond to urgent calls from families and attend to provide immediate care

The charity is also looking for volunteers to join its Marie Curie fundraising group in the region.

Lauren said: :”As a volunteer you’ll help to raise vital money and awareness for Marie Curie.

"We’re appealing for people can spare us some time throughout the year.

"We have opportunities available to join our local fundraising group, become a community volunteer as well as coordinators for our collections and daffodil boxes.

"Fundraising group are a great way to new people, have fun and raise vital funds for your local nurses.”