Petwood’s festive bazaar to prepare for Christmas

The Marie Curie Lincolnshire fundraising team.

The popular Marie Curie Christmas Bazaar returned to The Petwood Hotel on Wednesday and Thursday (November 9 and 10) to raise vital funds for end-of-life care in Lincolnshire.

The Bazaar offered locals the chance to do all their Christmas shopping under one roof, with a variety of stands selling crafts, gifts, food, artwork, handbags, clothing, and Christmas cards.

The eventhas raised more than £11,500 for Marie Curie Nursing Community Services, which offer specialist end of life care across Lincolnshire within people’s homes, as well as providing support for family and friends and working with nurses and GPs to enable patients to be cared for and die at home if they wish.

Dena Edis from Concept gifts.

Advertisement

The event was held in memory of former Marie Curie nurse and chairman of Lincoln fundraising group, Robina Cameron, who died in April 2022.

Fundraiser Lauren Alexander, Community Fundraiser for Lincolnshire Marie Curie:

“A huge thank you to all our stall holders and everyone who visited the Marie Curie Christmas Fair last week. We had record numbers of people through the door and are so grateful to everyone who came and shopped.

"We’re still adding up the money taken over the course of the two days but the Fair will have raised over £11,500 to help Marie Curie provide our vital end of life care to people in the region.”

Advertisement

Ron and Mandy Morris of Gemini glass.

Tattershall's Charlotte Mawer of Uneeq, offering wooden hand craving from Bali.