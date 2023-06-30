​Phoenix 10th anniversary concert

Music has been at the heart of everything a Covenham-based group has been doing for the past decade – and beyond for many of its members – and this month, they are celebrating their achievements.

The Phoenix Singers are celebrating their 10th anniversary with a concert in Louth's Trinity Centre. Photo: Dianne Tuckett

The Phoenix Singers formed in 2013, under the leadership of musical director Gloria Bannister.

Many of the singers had experience with other choirs and over the years more joined.

The group has also raised thousands of pounds for local good causes.

Ten years on, Gloria has now retired, and her daughter Louise Peterson has taken on the musical director role.

Melanie Drewery, chairman of the choir, said she was pleased the MD role was ‘staying in the family’: “We were delighted when Louise, who had been singing with us since the start, agreed to take over as musical director; it means we maintain the connection with Gloria, who, I am pleased to say, visits us occasionally at our rehearsals.

"Gloria played a significant part in the choir and we thank her for everything she did for us.”

Melanie added: “We are a group of women who love to sing and we want to celebrate our achievements over the past ten years.”

That celebration will take the form of a 10th Anniversary Concert in The Trinity Centre in Louth’s Eastgate.

The concert will take place on Friday, June 30, starting at 7.30pm.