Photo Gallery: Parkrun back at Rasen

The buzz of Parkrun returned to Market Rasen Racecourse on Saturday as more than 180 people turned out to run, jog or walk the 5k course.

The smiles from everyone involved - event volunteers and participants - showed how pleased people were to be back at the event.

A number of regular runners achieved personal best times, including Stephen Higgins, who came in second, and Rob Crump from Caistor Running Club, who came in third.

However, coming home first was first timer at the Market Rasen course Louis Neale, from Morley Running Club.

Race director Mike Wells was delighted with the turn out. He said: “We changed things slightly to make sure people could space out at the start and the finish, and it all seemed to work well.

“It was great to welcome everyone back at Parkrun.”

•Find out more at: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse/

