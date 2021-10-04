PHOTO SPECIAL: Take a look inside the new Rebos department store in Boston

The new Rebos department store has finally opened in Boston. Photos by David Seymour.

It is the first time a department store has been located in Strait Bargate since Oldrids closed its unit there in 2020 - after 216 years trading in the town centre.

The Rebos store sells fashion, beauty, homewares, electricals, food items, toys and more - across three floors.

A company spokesman told the Standard: “We love Boston a lot. We believe Boston has been looked down upon by Central Government.

Ben Moore, kitchen manager, Demi Healey, restaurant manager, and Susan Maddison, head baker, who worked in the Oldrids restaurant for 41 years from 1979. Photos by David Seymour.

“We think Boston has serious potential and as a team our aim is to make the town the centre of attention, a destination location, and make Boston the Milan of the UK.”

Rebos has also brought back a restaurant and cafe to the building - offering ‘top quality’ ingredients.

Head Baker Susan Maddison, who worked at the Oldrids restaurant for 41 years, said: “It’s good to see the store back again. Hopefully it will be good for Boston and the locals will support it.”

Shoppers are currently being allowed in 50 at a time.

A display of some of the confectionary items on sale. Photos by David Seymour

Fashion brands on sale at Rebos.

It's handbags galore at the new store.

Allo allo allo - what have we got here then? It's the toy department.

Modern displays show off the homewares.

Stuck for gift ideas? Plenty of options here...

A peek into the men's clothing section.

Beauty items and toiletries.

A peek at the ladies clothing department.

Fashion for all ages.

Cushions and plush ghomes.

A selection of suitcases for sale.

Penty of stylish furniture pieces for the home in store.