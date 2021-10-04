PHOTO SPECIAL: Take a look inside the new Rebos department store in Boston

It is the first time a department store has been located in Strait Bargate since Oldrids closed its unit there in 2020 - after 216 years trading in the town centre.
The Rebos store sells fashion, beauty, homewares, electricals, food items, toys and more - across three floors.
A company spokesman told the Standard: “We love Boston a lot. We believe Boston has been looked down upon by Central Government.
“We think Boston has serious potential and as a team our aim is to make the town the centre of attention, a destination location, and make Boston the Milan of the UK.”
Rebos has also brought back a restaurant and cafe to the building - offering ‘top quality’ ingredients.
Head Baker Susan Maddison, who worked at the Oldrids restaurant for 41 years, said: “It’s good to see the store back again. Hopefully it will be good for Boston and the locals will support it.”
Shoppers are currently being allowed in 50 at a time.