Jane Anderson had the idea of running a photography competition as a project to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and winners would be used to create a calendar.

She said: “I wanted to have something to celebrate the beauty of our town and the great groups we have in it.”

A community group was set up to run the competition and then put the calendar together to raise money for the groups.

The town’s Lions group gave some initial funding to take the project forward and some photo workshops were run by professional photographer Stewart Wall.

The competition was a success, with more than 200 photographs submitted in five categories, plus a children’s section.

Winners were: People – Janet Tierney; Nature – Christine Hall; Place – Ruth Rushton; Past, Present and Future – Jan Lyus; Fit for the Queen – Jayne Merriman; Children’s category – Isabelle France.

A presentation evening was held last Friday, where town Mayor Jon Wright went along to present the winners with their prizes.

Further pictures from those submitted were chosen to make up the number and each month focuses on a different community group in the town.

Coun Wright said: “The competition and calendar was a fantastic idea by Jane Anderson and all the volunteers.

"It really reflects the true spirit of Caistor.”

Calendars are on sale at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre and Caistor Post Office, priced £7.50.

Jane added: “Thank you to all our sponsors; their support means all the proceeds from the sale of the calendars will go in equal share to the 12 local organisations mentioned in the calendar.

The groups are: 1st Caistor Rainbows and 2nd Caistor Brownies; 1st Grasby Scout Group; Caistor Lions; Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre; Caistor Cares; Caistor Community Cinema; Caistor Detachment Lincolnshire Army Cadets; Caistor Food Bank; Caistor GO2 Environmental Group; Caistor Goes Events Committee; Caistor Twinning Association and Caistor WI.

See opposite page for pictures from the presentation evening.

July Michelle Molesworth took this picture of the army cadets at one of the workshops run by photographer Stuart Wall

Children's winner Matilda Ward was the People's Choice winner for her picture of the town

September Jayne Merriman won the 'Fit for a Queen' category

December Helen Gaughan's sunset picture features in the calendar and she was also runner-up in the People's Choice vote with her picture of bees on a flower