Photos: A delightful selection of shots captured by our talented readers

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers.
1. Incredible close-up
This gorgeous close-up of a robin sitting on a frosty post, puffing up its plumage to keep warm, was snapped by David Hodgkinson.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
2. Bobbing along
Catherine Bramham snapped this delightful close-up of a whooper swan bobbing along the water.
Photo: Catherine Bramham
3. Impressive close-up
Paul Flint captured this stunning close-up of a bee hummingbird during a recent holiday. Paul added “it’s the world’s smallest bird”.
Photo: Paul Flint
4. Delightful shot
A beautiful display of snowdrops just starting to bloom, snapped by Nick Rhodes.
Photo: NICK RHODES