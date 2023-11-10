Register
Photos: Check out the best of nature across our area with these reader photos

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 10th Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

A superb offering from 28SW Photography, taken looking over towards Beauvale Priory amid some vivid autumnal colours.

A cracking close-up from Terry Cater showing a spider on the gate of the crypt at All Saints Parish Church in Gainsborough.

A wonderful offering from Gateford's Diana Wood shows some trees changing colour for the autumn.

A superb snap from David Hodgkinson who was in the right place at the right time to capture this lunar shot above Eastwood.

