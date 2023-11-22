Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].
1. Ripple effect
A super shot from Worksop's Lynda Blackshaw shows a duck causing a few ripples at Tickhill Millpond. Photo: Submitted
2. Autumnal scene
A beautiful shot from Lee Convery shows a classic autumnal scene at 100 Acre Wood. Photo: Submitted
3. Sleepy swan
Wake me up when it's spring - a delightful shot of a sleepy swan, courtesy of regular snapper Ivan Dunstan. Photo: Submitted
4. Wood you believe it?
Bob Smalley has been out and about and took this lovely shot from Ricket Lane looking towards Harlow Wood, near Mansfield. Photo: Submitted