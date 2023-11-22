Register
Photos: Check out the best of nature across our picturesque area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

A super shot from Worksop's Lynda Blackshaw shows a duck causing a few ripples at Tickhill Millpond.

A beautiful shot from Lee Convery shows a classic autumnal scene at 100 Acre Wood.

Wake me up when it's spring - a delightful shot of a sleepy swan, courtesy of regular snapper Ivan Dunstan.

Bob Smalley has been out and about and took this lovely shot from Ricket Lane looking towards Harlow Wood, near Mansfield.

