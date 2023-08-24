Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].
1. Beautiful bindweed
A lovely close-up photo taken by Lynda Blackshaw shows field bindweed, near Sandhill Lake. Photo: Submitted
2. Birds in flight
Here's a striking image that was taken and sent in by Andy Eyre which he has titled 'Is the sun coming out?' Photo: Submitted
3. Fluffiest robin
A delightful photo from regular David Hodgkinson shows a particularly fluffy looking robin in Cossall. Photo: Submitted
4. Catching a few rays
A stunning offering from Philip Wardle which shows a hare catching the evening sun in Moorgreen. Photo: Submitted