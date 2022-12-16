Register
David Hodgkinson captured this impressive close-up of a robin staring right at the camera.

Photos: Fabulous close-ups captured by our talented readers across Notts

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
10 minutes ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Picturesque view

This idyllic autumnal view, underneath a bright blue sky, was a superb shot snapped by David Ellis, taken at Titchfield Park in Hucknall.

Photo: David Ellis

2. Impressive close-up

Ivan Dunstan snapped this incredible close-up of a green woodpecker.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

3. Superb shot

Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop captured this fabulous close-up of a North American wood duck, taken at Tickhill Mill Pond.

Photo: Lynda Blackshaw

4. Seasonal snap

This delightful seasonal shot was taken in Gate Burton by Kim Welberry.

Photo: Kim Welberry

