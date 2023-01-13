Photos: Fabulous close-ups captured by our talented readers across Notts

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Delightful shot
This idyllic view of a family of swans was snapped by Susannah Spencer, taken during an early morning walk.
Photo: Susannah Spencer
2. Magnificent close-up
Janet Hughes snapped this terrific close-up of a robin peering through the leaves, taken at Clumber Park.
Photo: Janet Hughes
3. Impressive close-up
Andy Gregory captured this incredible close-up of a song thrush feeding on the berries.
Photo: Andy Gregory
4. Superb shot
This beautiful close-up of a squirrel posing was snapped by Ivan Dunstan. Ivan titles the shot ‘Too Much Christmas Pud'.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan