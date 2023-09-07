Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].
1. Striking shot
A striking shot from Ray Spencer shows St John's Church in Worksop, covered in scaffolding for restoration work to be carried out. Photo: Submitted
2. Hello my deer
A delightful photo from Janet Hughes shows one of the many deer to be found at Wollaton Hall, Nottingham. Photo: Submitted
3. Cracking caterpillar
This close-up photo of a caterpillar in a garden in Willingham by Stow is a cracking offering taken by Clare Bates. Photo: Submitted
4. Bully for you
This lovely bull was spotted on a trip to Newark by Diana Wood from Gateford who snapped this photo. Photo: Submitted