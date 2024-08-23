PHOTOS: Gainsborough photography business captures canines at Clumber Park

Charlotte Noble, of the Gainsborough photography business Noble Captures, has enjoyed her time at Clumber Park's popular dog café Central Bark.
The photographer has a space in the café set up for a photoshoot, and the results of her work are adorable.
She said: “Just combining things that I love, photography and dogs being two of those things, I get to meet so many different dogs and they all have individual personalities.”
Charlotte will be at Clumber Park, Worksop, again on September 8 for a Family Fun Dog Show from 9.30am to 1pm.
If you're interested in Charlotte's photography, you can find more details at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092961258350
The Family Fun Dog Show is a free event. However, if you'd like to enter your dog into a category, there is a charge of £1 per class.
Additionally, there is a charge for any dog photoshoots on the day.
Readers can also contact Charlotte for weddings and other events.
Check out Charlotte’s ‘noble’ canine captures here…
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.