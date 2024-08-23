PHOTOS: Gainsborough photography business captures canines at Clumber Park

By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 12:01 BST
A photography business based in Gainsborough has been capturing charming portraits of dogs at Clumber Park – showcasing their unique personalities.

Charlotte Noble, of the Gainsborough photography business Noble Captures, has enjoyed her time at Clumber Park's popular dog café Central Bark.

The photographer has a space in the café set up for a photoshoot, and the results of her work are adorable.

She said: “Just combining things that I love, photography and dogs being two of those things, I get to meet so many different dogs and they all have individual personalities.”

Charlotte will be at Clumber Park, Worksop, again on September 8 for a Family Fun Dog Show from 9.30am to 1pm.

If you're interested in Charlotte's photography, you can find more details at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092961258350

The Family Fun Dog Show is a free event. However, if you'd like to enter your dog into a category, there is a charge of £1 per class.

Additionally, there is a charge for any dog photoshoots on the day.

Readers can also contact Charlotte for weddings and other events.

Check out Charlotte’s ‘noble’ canine captures here…

Family photos are a popular request at the park when Noble Captures are present.

1. Family photos

Family photos are a popular request at the park when Noble Captures are present. Photo: Charlotte Noble/Noble Captures

Here is birthday girl Willow enjoying the limelight.

2. Birthday girl

Here is birthday girl Willow enjoying the limelight. Photo: Charlotte Noble/Noble Captures

Charlotte said she enjoys capturing each dog's unique personality in her photography.

3. Capture

Charlotte said she enjoys capturing each dog's unique personality in her photography. Photo: Charlotte Noble/Noble Captures

Little dogs can rule the roost with a prop or two.

4. Adorable

Little dogs can rule the roost with a prop or two. Photo: Charlotte Noble/Noble Captures

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Clumber ParkWorksop

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.