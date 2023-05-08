PHOTOS: Grimoldby and Manby's Coronation fun day

Jason Bartup of Manby at the Grimoldby and Manby coronation fun day.

​Grimoldby and Manby's Coronation fun day was held on Sunday (May 7), organised by Mimi’s Mission, saw families coming together to enjoy picnics after a GoFundMe page run by the charity raised an impressive £350 to help cover the cost of the event.

The torrential rain the day before had threatened to put a dampener on the event after the weather caused the community centre’s drains to flood, but youngsters and volunteers all pitched in to dry off the area in time for the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mimi’s Mission provided a host of family-friendly activities and delicious food, where attendees could choose from either a picnic box or a bacon or sausage buns, chips, or chip butties.

Val Darnell, Lou Hunt and Jade Dicrosta enjoying Manby's coronation fun day.

During the afternoon there was plenty for all the family, including classic cars, exotic animal expereinces, face painting, games, a bouncy castle, and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman for Mimi’s Mission has thanked everyone who came and participated in the event:

"What an amazing day – thanks to every single person that volunteered, donated, took part, attended and organised today’s celebration.”

Enjoying Grimoldby and Manby's coronation fun day, from left: Freddie Limb 10, Michael Limb, Michelle Spencer, Chloe Limb, Rachel Robinson, Emma Thomas, Tom Spencer, Max Robinson, 12, Ivy Robinson, 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neil and Nina McKnight with Woody McKnight 4, Dougal McKnight 8 and Seamus McNight, 6, of Asterby