PHOTOS: Horncastle goes green with weekend Ecohub and river clean​-up

Horncastle turned green over the weekend as the town came together to show how we can do more for our environment.

Horncastle Rivercare members at the start of clean up. Photos: Mick Fox

​Horncastle Rivercare began the weekend with a river clean-up on Saturday morning (April 29), congregating at the Scout Hut in Cagthorpe to begin a clear out of the River Waring.

The team of all ages spent a few hours picking litter out of the river and generally clearing up the area to make our rivers cleaner, and picked six bags of rubbish out of the river – as well as a large traffic cone, a car tyre, a beer keg and an office chair!

Efforts are now being made to reunite the owner of the beer keg with the vessel.

Matthew Kirby and Michael Kirby cleaning up the River Waring.

New volunteers at Horncastle Rivercare are always welcome, to get in touch with the team by messaging the page at https://www.facebook.com/HorncastleRiverCare/

Then the ECOHUB was held at Horncastle Community Centre, from 11am to 3pm, where the people who are doing their bit to help the environment in our area were running stalls.

Representatives from the East Mercia Rivers Trust, Horncastle & District Scrubs, Horncastle in Bloom, and more were demonstrating how they have been helping the environment.

Pupils and staff from Banovallum School were also discussing their birdboxes, and Horncastle-based business Polypipe were talking about their efforts to use recycled plastic and rainwater.

Roger Waite picking cans out of River Waring for Horncastle Rivercare. Photos: Mick Fox

Horncastle Rivercare members clearing out the. River Waring

Judith Pinkett and Trish Wright of the Horncastle and District Scrubs at the Ecohub.

Kamil from PolyPipe demonstrating their rainwater system.

Pete Richards on the Go Vegan stand at the Ecohub.

Kim Wood and Patty Phillipson the Lincolnshire Organic Gardeners stand at the Ecohub.