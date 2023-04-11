PHOTOS: Hunt for Easter goodies across Horncastle

​The Easter Bank Holiday weekend saw many egg-citing activities happening across Horncastle and the surrounding areas.

At Thimbleby Court's egg hunt, from left: Angel Ashley, 10, Kira Ashley, 11, Primrose Lay, 7, and Elijah Ashley, 8. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

​The newly-opened Thimbleby Court Care Home hosted an Easter egg hunt for the residents and their families on Thursday (April 6) – which saw such a high amount of interest that the organisers had to run three separate egg hunts – with 70 children attending altogether during the day.

The guests were following a trail around the grounds to find as many eggs as the could, and were given a bag of goodies to take home.

Julie Kulezich, Thimbleby Court’s administrator, said the event was so successful the team hope to make it an annual event: “We had a great day! We’ve had great feedback so hoping this will be an annual event for the community.”

Egg hunters Toby Kimber 8, Fletcher 10, Harrison Kimber, 3, and Blake Thurling, 10.

Over at Wolds Wildlife Park, visitors were also able to enjoy an Easter egg hunt around the park over Easter Saturday and Sunday – despite the inclement weather which saw torrential downpours.

Guests were also able to enjoy a visit from the Easter bunny, while an Easter bonnet competition saw many colourful creations made by the young guests.

The park also offered other Easter treats including a bouncy castle, face painting, and also their Continental Giant Rabbits which were available for the public to meet and stroke.

Wolds Wildlife Park’s events manager Sharron Tonge said the festivities went really well and deemed it a success, despite the downpours of rain:

Julie Kulezich, Thimbleby Court's administrator, and head house keeper Joanne Creasey with Spiderman.

"It was like a scene from the Wizard of Oz at one point and I thought we were going to take off!” she said, “But it could have been worse and we still had plenty of people come in.

"It was fabulous and we had so many kids here,” she said, “It was a huge success and we had some great creations in the Easter bonnet competition too.”

The park has seen some recent editions, as not only have the team seen a new teepee open which will offer indoor seating for guests to enjoy dining under twinkling lights, but also a stunning snow leopard named Aruna, who has now been unveiled to the public.

More details on both these new additions in next week’s Horncastle News.

George Miles, 5, and and Emilia Miles, 3, at Wolds Wildlife Park at Easter.

Georgina Padbury, 8, and Innes Padbury 4 doing the Easter hunt at Wolds Wildlife Park.

Isabella Appleby, 5 with a giant rabbit with keeper Sam Fisher.