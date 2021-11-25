PHOTOS: Louth and Mablethorpe schools raise cash for Children In Need

Pupils came into their schools on Friday bedecked in spotty clothes or fancy dress, donating a small amount of money to do so, to raise money towards good causes across the UK.

The children and staff were also taking part in fun craft activities to make Pudsey Bear themed works of art.

East Wold CE Primary School pupils were asked to dress in something spotty and took part in fun arts and crafts activities.

A spokesman for the school said that everyone had a great time, and they should all be very proud of all the money you have raised this year.

Over at Alford Primary School, the children were told to dress in yellow and spots, and the day’s activities had a Pudsey Bear and Blush theme.

Teacher Sarah Hydes said: “What a fabulous Friday raising money for Children In Need!

“We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has donated – over £240 has been raised for this special charity.”

Marshchapel Infants were also getting involved in Children in Need activities, and the children spent time filling Pudsey Bear shapes with coins and raised £58.60.

The children also had a day of Pudsey related activities including icing cakes, putting the spots on Pudsey, and a Pudsey bear hunt.

“It was great fun getting dressed up and counting the money”, Jamie in Year 2 said.

Grainthorpe Juniors brought in plenty of cakes, so their afternoon ended with a cake sale. The children raised £86.90 and had a super day in their onesies and spotty outfits.

North Cockerington CE Primary school also got into the spotty mood with a non-uniform day to raise funds and creating Pudsey artwork using IT and traditional media.

Over in Sutton on Sea, the primary school pupils and staff raised funds also donned spotty attire and raised £129.73 towards the Children In Need appeal.

