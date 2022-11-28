The streets of Louth were packed on Sunday as the town came together to celebrate the festive season.

Louth Big Christmas Market – organised by Louth Independent Traders – saw dozens of businesses, organisations and charities line the streets with their market stalls for the crowds to browse.
There was also visit from Santa’s reindeer, as well as performances from Rhythm & Steel band from Alford, musician Nicky Haxby, piano player Ed Clarke and Kidgate Academy’s School Choir.
Children were delighted to also see performances from Frozen’s Elsa and Anna, as well as dancers from Studio 2000 Dance School and entertainer Charlie Buck, as well as a grotto by the main man Santa Claus himself.
Promoting the upcoming Louth Tractor Run was Taron Lee, and visitors were also able to have a go at axe throwing and enjoyed the funfair.
Gary Dennis, chairman of Louth Independent Traders, said the organisers and traders all agreed that this year’s market was the best one yet:
"It was absolutely fantastic, it was so busy and there was a great family atmosphere.
"We’d like to thank all the traders and all the people who came to support it.”
Mayor Jeremy Baskett added: "It was absolutely brilliant, the streets were packed and all of the businesses, who’d come from all over, said it was well worth their while and it was their best one ever,” he said, “The stalls were all own Mercer Row and the Corn Market, and the children really loved seeing the reindeer.
"Thank you to Strawson’s who donated the tree to the town for free, which is really appreciated.”
