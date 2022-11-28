The streets of Louth were packed on Sunday as the town came together to celebrate the festive season.

Olivia Cartwright, 4, on the fairground.

Louth Big Christmas Market – organised by Louth Independent Traders – saw dozens of businesses, organisations and charities line the streets with their market stalls for the crowds to browse.

There was also visit from Santa’s reindeer, as well as performances from Rhythm & Steel band from Alford, musician Nicky Haxby, piano player Ed Clarke and Kidgate Academy’s School Choir.

Children were delighted to also see performances from Frozen’s Elsa and Anna, as well as dancers from Studio 2000 Dance School and entertainer Charlie Buck, as well as a grotto by the main man Santa Claus himself.

Santa's reindeer at Louth Big Christmas market.

Promoting the upcoming Louth Tractor Run was Taron Lee, and visitors were also able to have a go at axe throwing and enjoyed the funfair.

Gary Dennis, chairman of Louth Independent Traders, said the organisers and traders all agreed that this year’s market was the best one yet:

"It was absolutely fantastic, it was so busy and there was a great family atmosphere.

"We’d like to thank all the traders and all the people who came to support it.”

Stilt-walkers at the Louth BIg Christmas Market.

Mayor Jeremy Baskett added: "It was absolutely brilliant, the streets were packed and all of the businesses, who’d come from all over, said it was well worth their while and it was their best one ever,” he said, “The stalls were all own Mercer Row and the Corn Market, and the children really loved seeing the reindeer.

"Thank you to Strawson’s who donated the tree to the town for free, which is really appreciated.”

The team from Lincolnshire Co-op at the Christmas market.

Moonshiners Duo performing at Louth Big Christmas Market.

Axe throwing.

Sheila Teeters, Bella 6, Poppy 5 and Bradley Teeters at the Christmas market in Louth.

L-R Amy Broxholme, Vickie Crofts, Jarnea Andreea, Jessica Davison and Mandi Carden of the 4th Louth Brownies rasing money for Lighthouse Food Bank and the Brownies.

Louth Rotary Club raising money at Louth Big Christmas Market.