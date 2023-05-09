Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
Nurses to vote on England-wide strikes after rejecting 5% pay rise
Eurovision: UK’s closest neighbour booted out after first semi-final
Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time

PHOTOS: Louth marks a right royal Coronation weekend

​Celebrations have been taking place all over the Louth area this weekend to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 9th May 2023, 09:43 BST
Manager of Clarks, Louth, Rachael Wood, with their patriotic shop window display. Photo:Manager of Clarks, Louth, Rachael Wood, with their patriotic shop window display. Photo:
Manager of Clarks, Louth, Rachael Wood, with their patriotic shop window display. Photo:

​Here in Louth, the 55+ Club hosted a Coronation watch party at the Park Avenue Community centre, where the members dressed up in patriotic clothes and colours to celebrate this once-in-a-life event.

Over in St James’s Church, The Community Blossoms event was held from Friday (May 5) to Bank Holiday Monday. Organised by the church’s Flower Ladies, several community organisations, businesses, schools, and volunteer groups displayed a flower arrangement in the church, and a children’s wreath making workshop was held for youngsters to make their own floral masterpieces.

The NTKO Gallery also got into the patriotic spirit with a Lincolnshire Artists Showcase with only the works of artists from around our the county on display.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Most Popular
Manager of The Edinburgh Wollen Mill, Jayne James.Manager of The Edinburgh Wollen Mill, Jayne James.
Manager of The Edinburgh Wollen Mill, Jayne James.
Jasmine Kemble 4 and Poppy Kemble 2 in Pawnshop Passage, Louth enjoying the festivities.Jasmine Kemble 4 and Poppy Kemble 2 in Pawnshop Passage, Louth enjoying the festivities.
Jasmine Kemble 4 and Poppy Kemble 2 in Pawnshop Passage, Louth enjoying the festivities.
The 55+ Project staff and members.The 55+ Project staff and members.
The 55+ Project staff and members.
Related topics:CoronationCharles III