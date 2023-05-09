PHOTOS: Louth marks a right royal Coronation weekend

​Celebrations have been taking place all over the Louth area this weekend to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Manager of Clarks, Louth, Rachael Wood, with their patriotic shop window display. Photo:

​Here in Louth, the 55+ Club hosted a Coronation watch party at the Park Avenue Community centre, where the members dressed up in patriotic clothes and colours to celebrate this once-in-a-life event.

Over in St James’s Church, The Community Blossoms event was held from Friday (May 5) to Bank Holiday Monday. Organised by the church’s Flower Ladies, several community organisations, businesses, schools, and volunteer groups displayed a flower arrangement in the church, and a children’s wreath making workshop was held for youngsters to make their own floral masterpieces.

The NTKO Gallery also got into the patriotic spirit with a Lincolnshire Artists Showcase with only the works of artists from around our the county on display.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Manager of The Edinburgh Wollen Mill, Jayne James.

Jasmine Kemble 4 and Poppy Kemble 2 in Pawnshop Passage, Louth enjoying the festivities.