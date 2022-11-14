Louth saw hundreds turn out to the Remembrance Day parade on Sunday, with representatives from many of the town’s community groups.

The parade gathered at the Royal British Legion on Louth’s Northgate at 10am, and marched through town to the war memorial.

When they arrived at 10.30am, members of the clergy welcomed the community and the various groups, members of the Armed Forces and emergency services laid their wreaths at the memorial.

Following The Last Post, the parade then marched to St James Church where a service of Remembrance was held, and afterwards the parade marched back down to the RBL.

Photos: John Aron Photography

1. mlop-16-11-22-Louth Remembrance (13).jpg Guides, Rainbows and Brownies at Louth's 2022 Remembrance Day parade. Photo: John Aron Photo Sales

2. mlop-16-11-22-Louth Remembrance (12).jpg Greenwich House School's Year 6 pupils Edward Worthington and Freddie Price placing their wreaths. Photo: John Aron Photo Sales

3. mlop-16-11-22-Louth Remembrance (9).jpg Mayor's Serjeant Sandra Dykes, Mayor and Mayoress Jeremy and Bridget Baskett and Town Clerk Lynda Phillips. Photo: John Aron Photo Sales

4. mlop-16-11-22-Louth Remembrance (10).jpg The parade heads into St James Church. Photo: John Aron Photo Sales