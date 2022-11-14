Pictured at Sutton on Sea War Memorial, from left: Councillor Helen Matthews, Mayor Paul Russell, Royal British Legion (Mablethorpe) Chairman Barbara Tyler, Secretary Barbara Hall, Mayor Steve Holland and Councillor Colin Matthews. Photo: Chris Frear Butterfield

As the country stood still at 11am to remember those who lost their lives fighting for our country in the two World Wars, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea saw dignitaries including Mablethorpe and Sutton Mayors, Steve Holland and Paul Russell respectively, Royal British Legion members and councillors gather at their war memorials to pay their own respects.

The RNLI station at Mablethorpe also marked the occasion.

Another Remembrance event was held at Harrington to remember the seven crew Of Lancaster PB476 from 12 Squadron at RAF Wickenby shot down near Ulceby Cross on March 4, 1945.

Mayor Cllr Steven Holland lays a wreath at the base of the War Memorial.

Advertisement

Members of both the Royal Air Force Association and Royal British Legion also congregated at the Strubby Memorial, to remember those who flew from the for RAF Strubby and who didn't return.

Photos: Chris Frear

Gordon Moss and Alan Norcott, RAFA & Royal British Legion Standardbearers on parade at Sutton on Sea War Memorial

Mayor Cllr Steve Holland and the Mablethorpe RNLI Crew at the War Memorial.

Advertisement

The Service of Rememberance at Mablethorpe.

Local veterans parade at the War Memorial..

Sally Williamson, Terry Pailing, Gerald Roberts, Sid Roberts, Shaun Simpson, Kath Roberts, Aimee-lea Bourne and Ann Williamson at Sutton on Sea War Memorial.

99-year-old D-Day veteran Jack Quinn lays wreath at Mablethorpe War Memorial.

Advertisement

Remembering the seven crew Of Lancaster PB476 from 12 Squadron at RAF Wickenby shot down near Ulceby Cross on March 4. 1945 (Left to Right) Trumpeter Andrew Talyor, Royal British Legion (Alford) Branch Standard bearer Graham Alexander, RBL County President John Jonhson, Gill Edwards, PSCO Barnaby Prince, Rev. Ivor Haythorne, RBL (Alford) Chairman Ann Lincoln.