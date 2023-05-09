PHOTOS: Mablethorpe's 'spectacular' Coronation events

​Saturday saw the first of an exciting weekend of events to celebrate King Charles III’s Coronation.

Next Generation Dance perform in Mablethorpe.

​The procession and ceremony were shown to the public in a live screening at the Meridale Youth & Community Centre, followed by afternoon teas, and then royal fans enjoyed an afternoon celebration with a barbecue and disco.

The later that evening, despite the rain which had blighted events all day, celebrations switched to the Furlongs Field in Sutton on Sea where an evening ‘Spectacular’ saw performances from Next Generation Dance and Circus Flambe, who wowed the crowds with their skills.

Mablethorpe Mayor Steve Holland said all the Coronation events went really well:

Adrian Benjamin, secretary of Mablethorpe Area Partnership with Mayor Steve Holland at Mablethorpe's Evening Spectacular.

"There were loads of people attending all the events and everyone did their bit to make sure all the events went well, it was brilliant.”

Youngsters enjoy the festivities in Mablethorpe.

Crowds enjoy the entertainment.