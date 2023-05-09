Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
Nurses to vote on England-wide strikes after rejecting 5% pay rise
Eurovision: UK’s closest neighbour booted out after first semi-final
Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time

PHOTOS: Mablethorpe's 'spectacular' Coronation events

​Saturday saw the first of an exciting weekend of events to celebrate King Charles III’s Coronation.

By The Newsroom
Published 9th May 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:49 BST
Next Generation Dance perform in Mablethorpe.Next Generation Dance perform in Mablethorpe.
Next Generation Dance perform in Mablethorpe.

​The procession and ceremony were shown to the public in a live screening at the Meridale Youth & Community Centre, followed by afternoon teas, and then royal fans enjoyed an afternoon celebration with a barbecue and disco.

The later that evening, despite the rain which had blighted events all day, celebrations switched to the Furlongs Field in Sutton on Sea where an evening ‘Spectacular’ saw performances from Next Generation Dance and Circus Flambe, who wowed the crowds with their skills.

Mablethorpe Mayor Steve Holland said all the Coronation events went really well:

Most Popular
Adrian Benjamin, secretary of Mablethorpe Area Partnership with Mayor Steve Holland at Mablethorpe's Evening Spectacular.Adrian Benjamin, secretary of Mablethorpe Area Partnership with Mayor Steve Holland at Mablethorpe's Evening Spectacular.
Adrian Benjamin, secretary of Mablethorpe Area Partnership with Mayor Steve Holland at Mablethorpe's Evening Spectacular.

"There were loads of people attending all the events and everyone did their bit to make sure all the events went well, it was brilliant.”

Youngsters enjoy the festivities in Mablethorpe.Youngsters enjoy the festivities in Mablethorpe.
Youngsters enjoy the festivities in Mablethorpe.
Crowds enjoy the entertainment.Crowds enjoy the entertainment.
Crowds enjoy the entertainment.
Patriotic ladies enjoying the Coronation celebrations at Meridale Community Centre.Patriotic ladies enjoying the Coronation celebrations at Meridale Community Centre.
Patriotic ladies enjoying the Coronation celebrations at Meridale Community Centre.
Related topics:CoronationCharles IIIMablethorpe