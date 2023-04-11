Register
PHOTOS: Plenty of Easter egg-citement across Louth and beyond

​Youngsters and grown-ups alike have been enjoying plenty of Easter treats during the holidays.

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST
Tristan Burbanks-Bath, 5, and Andie Burbanks-Bath, 8, of Louth enjoying the egg hunt at the Louth Youth & Community Centre. Photos: D.R.Dawson PhotographyTristan Burbanks-Bath, 5, and Andie Burbanks-Bath, 8, of Louth enjoying the egg hunt at the Louth Youth & Community Centre. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography
Tristan Burbanks-Bath, 5, and Andie Burbanks-Bath, 8, of Louth enjoying the egg hunt at the Louth Youth & Community Centre. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

​On Easter Sunday, there was a host of activities going on here in Louth, with the Louth 55+ Project hosting an Easter egg hunt at the Louth Youth & Community Centre, on Park Avenue.

Spokesman Gabriella McCree said that the members, who come along to the club to enjoy each other’s company while playing board games, crocheting, or just to enjoy some hot drinks and a slice of cake had been discussing which activities they could host for the community to enjoy, and an Easter egg hunt and Easter bonnet competition had proven a popular choice.

Gabriella said: “We had at least 20 children come along and it was brilliant, everyone really enjoyed it.”

Lucy Bates and Lily-Grace Bates, 5, of Louth with their Easter goodies.Lucy Bates and Lily-Grace Bates, 5, of Louth with their Easter goodies.
Lucy Bates and Lily-Grace Bates, 5, of Louth with their Easter goodies.

The 55+ Project will next be hosting a Coronation party on Saturday, May 6, where guests will be able to watch King Charles III’s coronation on the big screen, starting at 10am.

Over in Alford, an Easter Weekend Craft Market took place over the long Easter weekend, from Good Friday (April 7) to Easter Monday at the newly-refurbished Alford Corn Exchange.

There were many Lincolnshire crafters and creatives selling their unique makes, including artists, ceramics, pottery, jewellery, cushions, and more.

Alford Corn Exchange volunteers also served a variety of teas, coffees and cakes to guests.

Caleb Madder, 5, and Pixie Madder, 8, of Louth, egg hunting.Caleb Madder, 5, and Pixie Madder, 8, of Louth, egg hunting.
Caleb Madder, 5, and Pixie Madder, 8, of Louth, egg hunting.
Phoebe Parrinder, 4, of Louth, enjoying the community centre's egg hunt.Phoebe Parrinder, 4, of Louth, enjoying the community centre's egg hunt.
Phoebe Parrinder, 4, of Louth, enjoying the community centre's egg hunt.
Steve Landskoner, of Louth, with his limited edition prints of original pencil drawings at Alford Craft Market.Steve Landskoner, of Louth, with his limited edition prints of original pencil drawings at Alford Craft Market.
Steve Landskoner, of Louth, with his limited edition prints of original pencil drawings at Alford Craft Market.
Sue Masters with Linda Pickthall of Spilsby looking at the crafts at Alford,Sue Masters with Linda Pickthall of Spilsby looking at the crafts at Alford,
Sue Masters with Linda Pickthall of Spilsby looking at the crafts at Alford,
Jayne Allenby of Stickford with her handmade bears and decoupage.Jayne Allenby of Stickford with her handmade bears and decoupage.
Jayne Allenby of Stickford with her handmade bears and decoupage.
L-R Lucy Iaquaniello, Janet Taylor and Louise Barnes serving cakes and teas at Alford Easter Craft market.L-R Lucy Iaquaniello, Janet Taylor and Louise Barnes serving cakes and teas at Alford Easter Craft market.
L-R Lucy Iaquaniello, Janet Taylor and Louise Barnes serving cakes and teas at Alford Easter Craft market.
