PHOTOS: Plenty of Easter egg-citement across Louth and beyond

On Easter Sunday, there was a host of activities going on here in Louth, with the Louth 55+ Project hosting an Easter egg hunt at the Louth Youth & Community Centre, on Park Avenue.
Spokesman Gabriella McCree said that the members, who come along to the club to enjoy each other’s company while playing board games, crocheting, or just to enjoy some hot drinks and a slice of cake had been discussing which activities they could host for the community to enjoy, and an Easter egg hunt and Easter bonnet competition had proven a popular choice.
Gabriella said: “We had at least 20 children come along and it was brilliant, everyone really enjoyed it.”
The 55+ Project will next be hosting a Coronation party on Saturday, May 6, where guests will be able to watch King Charles III’s coronation on the big screen, starting at 10am.
Over in Alford, an Easter Weekend Craft Market took place over the long Easter weekend, from Good Friday (April 7) to Easter Monday at the newly-refurbished Alford Corn Exchange.
There were many Lincolnshire crafters and creatives selling their unique makes, including artists, ceramics, pottery, jewellery, cushions, and more.
Alford Corn Exchange volunteers also served a variety of teas, coffees and cakes to guests.
