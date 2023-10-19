Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected] .
1. Perfect peace
A beautiful shot of a swan having a peaceful time on the canal, taken and sent in by Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan. Photo: Submitted
2. Hairy highlander
Here's looking at you kid! A lovely shot taken in the Gainsborough area by Carol Watts of this Highland cow. Photo: Carol Watts
3. Wing walkers
An action shot from David Hodgkinson shows these swans trying a spot of wing walking on the canal at Cossall. Photo: Submitted
4. Purple patch
The colours are vibrant in this close-up shot of greater knapweed, taken by Lynda Blackshaw of Worksop. Photo: Submitted