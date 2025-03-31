You can't beat a cracking kingfisher photo and here's a fine example, taken and sent in by Ivan Dunstan.You can't beat a cracking kingfisher photo and here's a fine example, taken and sent in by Ivan Dunstan.
Photos: Spring scenes are snapped across our area by talented readers

By Steve Eyley
Published 1st Apr 2025, 00:00 BST
Check out this latest round-up of the new batch of nature snaps that have been sent in to us by our readers.

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel free to send in your photos to us, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

An eye-catching photo from Josh Gregory shows a stunning sunrise at Kilton Golf Course.

The sun is turning this cygnet's brown feathers golden in this lovely photo by Andrea Hilton.

David Hodgkinson was in the right place at the right time to take this lovely close-up shot of a robin.

A fine offering from regular contributor Janet Hughes shows some ominous looking clouds gathering above Newstead Abbey.

