If you would like to feature on this page, please feel free to send in your photos to us, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].
1. Spring scene
Dave Long was in the right place at the right time to see these lambs enjoying a spot of spring sunshine. Photo: Submitted
2. Moon shot
Local astronomer Michael Knowles sent in this super shot of the first partial solar eclipse of 2025, which was seen above the area on March 29. Photo: Submitted
3. Horse play
John Moss spotted this equine pair having a meal in the sunshine during a recent walk. Photo: Submitted
4. Paint the whole world
William Crook snapped a fine shot of this rainbow above the area, although he reports there wasn't a pot of gold found on this occasion. Photo: Submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.