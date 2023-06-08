Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Fabulous view
It looks like a rather grey day in this photo from Janet Hughes but Wollaton Hall still looks impressive in the background. Photo: Submitted
2. Stunning view
A beautiful early morning photo taken by Rob Hutchinson at Portland Park, Kirkby-in-Ashfield. Photo: Submitted
3. Impressive close-up
Here's a superb close-up of a grass snake, spotted by eagle-eyed Nick Rhodes while out and about. Photo: NICK RHODES
4. Delightful close-up
A walk along the canal resulted in this lovely close-up shot of wild garlic, taken by Judith Price. Photo: Submitted